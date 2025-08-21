Kent County Health Department reports Michigan's first West Nile death of 2025

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

The Kent County Health Department has confirmed Michigan’s first West Nile (WNV) virus–related death of the year. The victim, a West Michigan man, lived less than 3,000 feet from a site where mosquitoes carrying the virus were recently found.

Statewide, five other human cases have been confirmed. The state also found mosquito pools which tested positive for WNV in counties from Bay, Kalamazoo, Kent , Macomb, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, and Wayne counties. Kent County accounts for more than 30% of those infected mosquito pools.

Most people infected with WNV show no symptoms. Julie Kehdi, medical director at the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, says about 80% of infections are asymptomatic.

"Of the 20% of people that would show symptoms, those are pretty mild and more like flu-like symptoms," said Kehdi. "So fever, headache, body aches, maybe having a rash.”

While serious complications are rare — with less than 1% of people who contract the virus developing serious conditions — listener Jerry Feldman called WKAR to warn that West Nile can still be dangerous and transmitted later in the year.

“It's a little bit of a misnomer to say the threat’s gone after the first frost,” Feldman said. “In my case, it was the end of November. I considered myself extremely healthy, and it has been life-altering since then.”

As the state moves deeper into mosquito season, health officials urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families by wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors at dusk and dawn — along with using bug spray like DEET, which is safe when used properly.

