Michigan State Police warn of “profound increases” in certain crashes

WKAR Public Media | By Maxwell Howard
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:21 PM EDT
A new report from Michigan State Police shows crashes and fatalities on state roads edged up last year — but behind the modest overall numbers are sharp increases in certain types of accidents.

Data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center shows that in 2024 bicycle crashes and deaths rose 20 and 21 percent, while work-zone fatalities also climbed 17 percent.

“While all crashes are alarming, the sharp rise in bicycle-related incidents and work-zone fatalities highlight the ongoing vulnerability of certain roadway users,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “We must work with the public to raise awareness, promote safe driving and focus on these ongoing issues to ensure everyone’s safety in addition to enforcing traffic violations.”

Aggressive driving or "road rage" remains a leading cause of the rise — with an additional 1,065 crashes — and accounts for more than half of crashes and deaths last year.

The report also points to broader challenges, including an aging population that contributed to 2,500 additional crashes.

Another emerging challenge, said director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Alicia Sledge, is shifting drug laws they say that safety officials and law enforcement must address.

Earlier this summer, Michigan's House of Representatives passed a bill allowing police to conduct roadside saliva tests.

The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Brian BeGole, pointed to devices like the Sotoxa roadside tester, which can detect drugs such as marijuana, amphetamines, opioids, and cocaine.

You can read the entire report here.
