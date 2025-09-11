Vigil to be held on MSU's campus in honor of Charlie Kirk

The Michigan State University Chapter of conversative activist Charlie Kirk’s organization is holding a vigil in his honor Thursday night.

Kirk was killed by a shooter during an event on a college campus in Utah Wednesday. The Michigan House adjourned early following news of the incident.

Alex Bitzan is the president of the MSU Chapter of Turning Point USA. His group hosted Kirk earlier this year for a similar on-campus event.

He says Kirk’s legacy will be his conviction of his beliefs and his willingness to engage with those he disagreed with through conversations and debate.

"He devoted his life to opening that dialogue, and in a cruel twist of irony, he was killed for it," he said.

The vigil is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. at the Wells Hall Courtyard where Kirk spoke in April of this year.

Meanwhile, a leader of the Ingham County Republican party says security for candidates will remain at the forefront following the death of Kirk.

Party Vice Chair Nate Ross says it’s important to continue having dialogue and public discourse in Kirk’s honor while maintaining safety.

"We need to make sure we have clear security protocols and plans up front. These things can happen. They do happen, sadly, as we're seeing lately, but I think for me, we must not be afraid of these things," Ross said.

"We have the rights to speak our beliefs, and we don't want to be silenced by an assassin's bullet."

Ross says the party also plans to recognize Kirk at its next executive meeting.