Big power bills? Here’s why — and when Michigan customers will finally see relief

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Relief from high utility bills could be on the horizon as the summer winds down.

Some residents we found on Facebook have reported energy bills reaching as high as $600.

Consumers spokesperson Matt Johnson said an unusually hot summer means people were running their air conditioning more, contributing to the higher bills.

This summer’s average temperature is in the top 20% dating back more than 150 years, meaning it’s been one of the hottest for mid-Michigan.

But with cooler temperatures on the horizon, Johnson says customers are likely to see a decrease in their energy bills.

“Typically, you know, this time of year, we start to notice as August and September comes to fruition, those summer bills are sort of winding down now as you get ready for winter,” Johnson said.

He said customers should remember that bills are for the previous month’s usage, so it may take time before the bill reflects the lower energy use that comes with cooler temperatures.

In the meantime, Johnson said customers can take steps to lower their bills, like limiting use during peak times, when rates are higher.

“Really, it’s just about monitoring your usage and taking advantage of some of the energy saving programs that we have available to help reduce your bill,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot you as a customer can do to help take control of that.”

He said while Consumers Energy has increased rates since last year, it remains lower than the national average.

Consumers Energy is a financial supporter of WKAR.