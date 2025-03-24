Consumers Energy plan aims to help connect low-income households with green energy

Michigan’s second-largest electric utility by customers is rolling out a new plan meant to help low-income residents access green energy sources while saving them money on their monthly bill.

The new Consumers Energy program uses money from sponsorships to help low-income customers subscribe to renewable resources, like large scale wind and solar projects that the company has built.

The energy generated by those resources is sold back into the grid, and the subscribing customers get a credit on their bills.

Project manager Shannon Steinebach says the program is expected to save enrolled customers up to $20 per month.

“For customers, especially these low-income customers, it gives them access to renewable energy,” Steinebach said. “For a lot of reasons, that probably is not something that falls on their list each day, so it’s giving them equitable access to renewable energy.”

Consumers plans to have 60% of its electric capacity come from renewable sources by 2040. Programs like this one will help fund the construction of additional clean energy resources, Steinebach said.

“As customers subscribe to our resources, it allows us to build more resources and to advance our clean energy plan,” she said.

To qualify, customers’ income must be 200% or less of the federal poverty level.

This month, the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a new rate hike for Consumers Energy. A typical customer will see a $2.78 increase on their monthly bill.

Consumers Energy is a financial supporter of WKAR.