East Lansing to consider changes to police department structure, oversight commission

The East Lansing City Council will consider changes to the city’s police department and independent police oversight commission on Tuesday.

One proposal would restructure the department’s leadership.

Rather than having two deputy chief positions, it would instead have one deputy chief and one assistant chief.

The assistant chief would be above the deputy chief and would focus on strategy, while the deputy chief would focus on operations.

Council members will also consider whether to delay consideration of proposed changes to the city’s police oversight commission that some groups have warned would limit the commission’s power. They will also decide whether to publicly release a document comparing the changes.

A similar motion failed at their last meeting. If it fails again, the changes proposed as part of the city’s negotiations with its police union could be approved during tonight’s meeting.

City Manager Robert Belleman is also set to have his contract renewed for three years with a slight pay increase during the meeting.

The City Council meeting will begin at 7 pm in the Hannah Community Center.