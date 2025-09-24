East Lansing to release document outlining proposed police oversight commission changes

The city of East Lansing will release a document outlining proposed changes to the city’s independent police oversight commission.

Groups have warned that the changes proposed through contract negotiations with the city’s police union would limit the oversight commission's power to investigate complaints until after internal investigations are already complete.

City Council members voted 4-1 in favor of releasing a document outlining the proposed changes.

Council member Erik Altmann was the lone vote against releasing the document.

“My understanding from labor counsel is that the legal situation here is complicated, and that releasing this document at this time is contrary to the advice of labor counsel,” Altmann said.

Commission member Chris Root says she has not been informed of when or how the document will be released.

Council members voted unanimously to delay consideration of the proposed changes by nearly a month to their Oct. 21 meeting.

City Attorney Steven Joppich says there are no concerns about delaying consideration of the changes.

“In discussions with labor counsel, that has not been raised as an issue,” Joppich said.

The commission is scheduled to meet next week.