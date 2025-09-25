Michigan report: harm reduction efforts save lives as opioid deaths rise in Ingham County

Free naloxone kits are available at harm reduction centers across Michigan , according to the state’s website.

Investment in harm reduction programs is significantly reducing the number of opioid overdose-related deaths across the state.

That’s according to a report released this week by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Last year, programs prevented nearly 600 overdose deaths in Michigan. In 2019, that number was 135.

But in Ingham County, opioid-related deaths increased about 36% during the same period.

“To get people into treatment and into recovery, we first have to make sure they’re not dying of overdose. And we’ve seen huge success here in Michigan,” Natasha Bagdasarian said.

Bagdasarian is the state’s Chief Medical Executive. She said expanding access to Naloxone – an opioid overdose-reversing drug – is essential in preventing deaths.

Harm reduction organizations across the state are “putting Naloxone out everywhere,” Bagdasarian said.

“We’ve been talking to pastors and faith-based organizations about how to get Naloxone into their congregations,” she said. “There are organizations that are really getting Naloxone out in some amazing ways with community partners.”

The Department of Health and Human Services sent more than 1.3 million Naloxone kits out to these organizations since 2019. Harm reduction agencies have reported around 34,000 used to reverse overdoses, according to the report.

Funding for kits and other harm reduction strategies comes from opioid settlements from drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical distributors.

Bagdasarian said the department is making targeted investments.

They look at where substance abuse is highest and where there aren’t enough resources, she said. The department feeds this information to its Michigan Substance Use Vulnerability Index, which is used to figure out where investments are needed.

Ingham County ranks 19 out of 83, placing it in the top 25% of vulnerable counties. Jackson County is in the 25-50% range, while Clinton and Eaton counties are in the bottom 25%.

“We've got some urban places that are really struggling with this issue, and then we've got rural places as well,” Bagdasarian said. “This is a problem that cuts across different demographics, so we're making sure that we are helping people in every area of the state that needs it.”

