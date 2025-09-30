Lansing Charter Commission sent flyers using persuasive language, City Council president contends

Lansing City Council President Ryan Kost says he is filing a complaint with Attorney General Dana Nessel after a flyer mailed to Lansing residents by the commission tasked with rewriting the city’s charter used persuasive language about the proposed changes.

The mailer says the proposed changes, which voters are already weighing in on, seek to “strengthen transparency and accountability in city government,” Kost said during a City Council meeting Monday night.

It features the city’s emblem but does not disclose who paid for it.

Deputy Clerk Brian P. Jackson says city funds were used by the Lansing Charter Commission.

He says it was vetted by the commission’s attorney to ensure it complies with election law.

But Kost wasn’t convinced, arguing it is a campaign finance violation.

“Well, sounds like maybe they need a better attorney then,” Kost said.

City Councilmember Brian T. Jackson says the literature goes beyond the bounds of being informative.

“This is not a piece of education that lays out both sides or what the changes are,” he said. “It is to try to persuade people to vote for it.”

Council members said any official mail should be educational in nature and use neutral language.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.