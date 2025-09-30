Lansing City Council members request funding to hire eviction diversion specialist

Lansing City Council members are seeking to bring back a position aimed at helping residents avoid eviction.

Council members passed a resolution outlining their priorities for the 2027-28 fiscal year during a meeting Monday night.

The mayor next spring – depending on the results of November’s election – will take the priorities into consideration when crafting the budget they will propose to City Council.

Council member Adam Hussain says the position, which was originally created using grant funding but eventually eliminated, helped people stay in their homes.

“We haven’t just heard great things, we’ve actually been able to effectuate great things for people by working, when we obviously had the individual in that position, by working through him and using him as a resource,” Hussain said. “It was very, very, very, very helpful.”

Council members did not attach a specific dollar amount to the request.

Their budget priorities also call for creating three new positions each in the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police Department, as well as millions of dollars to repair roads and sidewalks.