From wine tasting to petting zoos: Michigan agritourism brings in $57 million annually
October means peak harvest season and festivities like apple orchards, cider mills and pumpkin patches in full swing.
Those harvest-related activities contribute to Michigan’s growing agritourism industry.
Agritourism is visiting a farm for entertainment purposes – going to see things like lavender fields, petting zoos and distilleries. It’s a way for farmers to make more money.
The state’s agritourism sector raked in nearly $57 million in 2022, according to a Penn State University report. That’s up 124% since 2017.
Agritourism revenue is expected to continue growing, said Tim Boring, the director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
He credits the economic impact to the state’s agricultural diversity.
When people drive down the road, they can see row crops like corn, soybeans and wheat, Boring said. But residents also can spot pickling cucumbers, potatoes, cherries, asparagus and other specialty crops.
“Folks are purchasing products that are grown, processed and packaged up for sale here,” Boring said. “It's wine, it's baked goods. It's the jams and jellies you might see at some of the various markets here. We grow a tremendous diversity of products, and those products can get turned into a lot of different things.”
Agritourism is deeper than just another source of income and revenue, Boring said. It’s puts people in touch with local agriculture in a tangible way.
“People want to be on farms, and they want to touch the apples, walk through the corn mazes, take the pumpkins home themselves and cut their own Christmas trees,” he said.
Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced October will be Agritourism Month to acknowledge the family farmers, processors, wholesalers and retailers in the industry.
Here’s a list of Mid-Michigan farms endorsed in this year's Michigan Farm Fun directory:
St. Johns
Andy T’s Farm Market and Bakery
- Sells fruit, vegetables and baked goods
- Hayrides, goats, corn maze and u-pick activities
Uncle John’s Cider Mill and Taproom
- Sells cider, wine, spirits and baked goods
- Has a giftshop, taproom and patio
Wyrick’s Orchard
- Sells 18 varieties of apples
Charlotte
Country Mill Farms, Bakery, Orchard and Cider Mill
- Sells fruit, baked goods and gifts
- U-pick apples, peaches, blueberries and pumpkins
- Wagon rides, corn maze and apple cannon activities
Fowlerville
Munsell Farms
- Sells vegetables, flower bedding and pumpkins
Jackson
Bob’s Blueberries
- U-pick blueberries*
*Closed for the season
Mason
Cottage Creek Orchard
- Sells apples, apple slushies, caramel apples, specialty goods and home decor
- Wine tasting activities
Okemos
Meridian Township Farmers Market
- Over 100 vendors on Saturdays
Webberville
Choice Farm Market
- Farm market
- Petting farm, corn maze, sunflower patch, children’s play area and wagon ride activities