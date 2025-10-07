The hidden fire risk inside your home: lithium batteries

It's hard to believe that something like our cellphones and our children's toys could be a fire hazard.

While there are many causes of house fires, this year The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week (FPW) for more than 100 years — has us really thinking about everything from what's in our kids toy boxes all the way to our electronics and power tools.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has actually declared October as Fire Prevention Month.

This year’s FPW campaign, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.” really puts the spotlight on how important it is to buy, charge, and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely.

The reality is, if lithium-ion batteries become damaged, they overheat, starting a fire and on some occasions, explode, according to the NFPA.

Suggestions:



When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, take time to research it. Look for a stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab on the packaging and product, which means that it meets important safety standards.

Many products sold online and in stores may not meet safety standards and could increase the risk of fire.

Charge devices safely.



Always use the cords that came with the product to charge it. Follow the instructions from the manufacturer.

If you need a new charger, buy one from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved.

Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t charge it under a pillow, on a bed, or on a couch. This could cause a fire.

Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle batteries responsibly.



Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could catch fire.

Recycling your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location is the best way to dispose of them. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

Many Michigan fire departments are hosting events to support this year's theme which can be found on the Michigan Association of Fire Fighters website.

It's important to note that if your home is in need of working smoke detectors, the American Red Cross Michigan Region along with local fire departments, can guide residents through the process.

