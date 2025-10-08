© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One in five Michiganders faces mental health challenges. MSU event explores new answers

WKAR Public Media | By Buu-Tran Duong
Published October 8, 2025 at 8:51 AM EDT
Beaumont Tower on the MSU Campus

Michigan faces rising mental health challenges. An MSU event with NAMI Lansing explores global, community-based ways to improve care and combat loneliness.

One in five adults in Michigan experiences a mental health condition each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). This is a figure that mirrors a growing national crisis. However, even as access to care expands, experts say people aren’t necessarily getting better.

That’s why Michigan State University and NAMI Lansing are hosting a public forum Thursday reframing mental health as a human right and exploring community-based solutions from around the world.

The event, Mental Health as a Human Right and the Role of Collective Support, runs from 7 to 8:30 PM at MSU’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) Auditorium.

“We’ve got a big mental health problem here,” said Professor Katharine Thakkar, director of MSU’s Mental Health Research Connect. “Resources are increasing, services are increasing, but people aren’t getting better…people get marginalized, and loneliness makes it really hard to flourish.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Vikram Patel of Harvard University, is an international expert on community-based mental health approaches. Thakkar says even programs teaching grandmothers psychotherapy techniques to practice in the community can show how powerful connection can be.

A local panel will follow, featuring psychiatrist Dr. Abbasi, peer support specialist Mark Phillips, Katriva Bisbee of NAMI Lansing, and Jerry Norris, founder of The Fledge.

“We can learn a lot from countries that have had to be creative,” Thakkar said. “Belonging and human connection are just as vital to mental health as therapy or medication.”
Tags
WKAR News mental health
Buu-Tran Duong
Buu likes to walk her dog, eat at buffets, and contemplate life.
See stories by Buu-Tran Duong
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap