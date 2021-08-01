-
We discuss the shocking withdrawal today of famed olympic gymnast Simone Biles, citing mental health reasons for the decision. Also, final takeaways from…
The Michigan Senate will begin hearings soon on a proposed overhaul of publicly-funded mental health services.There are lots of different ideas on how to…
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka won't be talking to the media during her run at this year's French Open as she raises awareness on mental health. Also,…
Self-isolation, online school and coping with the unknown have been part of the new normal. Michigan State redshirt sophomore volleyball player Talia…
The Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance in Lansing conducted an online community update Tuesday. The presentation included reports on what is being…
There’s a new mental health resource in mid-Michigan to help people cope with stress brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The Community Mental…
Licensed mental health counselors in the state will be allowed to continue diagnosing and treating patients under a bill adopted Thursday by the state…
Thanks to a special grant, free mental health services are being offered to Hispanic adults living in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties. Christian…
Dennis Pond doesn’t tell his psychiatrist about his thoughts of suicide. But he has them. He often feels useless, in large part because his diabetes has...
Ingham County is one of 15 jurisdictions in the country chosen for an initiative to expand opioid treatment in jails.A team from the county will get…