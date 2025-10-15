Cash program for pregnant moms could expand to Lansing and Jackson

Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap.

A program offering cash to pregnant moms and their babies could be coming to Mid-Michigan families.

The state is investing $270 million dollars to expand RxKids– a collaborative between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan that started last year in Flint.

RxKids uses public and private funds to financially help families raising a newborn in communities with high child poverty rates and health issues for new moms. It provides $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 each month for the first six to 12 months of a newborn’s life.

The program currently reaches 11 communities but is expanding into dozens more over the next three years. It is expected to help nearly 100,000 families – a third of births – in that time.

RxKids is now looking to possibly serve Lansing and Jackson next, according to program director Dr. Mona Hanna.

“These are all places where there's a lot of need, where there's a high rate of babies that are that are born in hardship,” Hanna said. “There's several communities in Mid-Michigan where we hope to expand and work with partners in those communities to make this happen.”

She said RxKids helps families with issues like housing affordability, childcare costs and transportation needs.

“As a pediatrician in Flint, I see the impact of this program every day,” Hanna said. “I have beautiful stories from our families, where families express so much gratitude, but really feel that like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders. They can breathe. They don't have to choose between rent and diapers.”

Family income drops when a child is born — it's called perinatal poverty. Giving money to new parents helps them individually overcome the economic hardship, but it also helps the local economy, Hanna said.

Hanna said the program's high return on investment helps give it a bipartisan appeal. It’s also highly efficient– applicants have little red tape to jump through.

“We had a Senate hearing at the state, and Sen. Damoose started by saying ‘it's so nice for us to come together and all really support the program, because people love babies,’” Hanna said. “They want to make sure that our families have the resources they need for that strong start.”

Sen. Sue Shink represents parts of Jackson County, including Blackman Township, where RxKids wants to invest.

Shink said she’s excited that the program might come to her district because it would help people.

“The research shows that this is the best way to support those families, and it increases the infant's cognitive development. It makes them healthier. They have reduced anxiety and depression,” Shink said. “That's a big deal.”