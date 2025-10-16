Lansing General Motors plant to build new 2027 Cadillac CT5

The next generation Cadillac CT5 midsize sedan will be assembled at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant, General Motors confirmed to WKAR News on Oct. 16.

The new 2027 CT5s will be gas-powered – not electric, despite $1.4 billion being invested in electrifying the plant last year.

Company spokesperson Joseph Singer said the change is due to customer demand for more choices. The auto manufacturer is investing $1.5 billion in the plant to continue producing internal combustion engine – or gas-powered – vehicles.

The switch also comes amid electric vehicle tax incentives coming to an end last month and federal threats to cut EV grants to the Lansing plant.

The current CT5 generation is scheduled to retire late next year, General Motors said in a statement.

“As Cadillac evolves, we will continue to make necessary adjustments to our portfolio to meet customer demand,” the statement reads. “We are thrilled to confirm that the legacy of the CT5 will continue with a next-generation ICE vehicle, proudly manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, of US and globally sourced parts.”

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce said in a press release that the announcement reinforces General Motors’ commitment to the community.

“General Motors’ decision to retain and expand production at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant is a strong affirmation of the region’s manufacturing strength,” Chamber of Commerce President Tim Daman said in a statement. “As a Leadershp Circle partner and valued business leader in our community, GM is central to the economic vitality of our region.”

More details – including staffing changes – will come later, according to Singer.