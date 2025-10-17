© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Investigators remain on scene after deadly plane crash in Bath Township kills three

WKAR Public Media | By Clara Lincolnhol
Published October 17, 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT
A small aircraft crashed in Bath Township on October 16, 2025. Roads are closed approaching the crash site.
Noé Hernandez
Roads near the site of a plane crash northeast of Lansing are still closed this morning as officials investigate what happened.

Officials are still on the scene investigating what caused a small aircraft to crash yesterday evening, killing all three passengers on board.

The plane went down around 5 p.m. It was caught on video falling rapidly from the sky.

It crashed near Clark and Peacock Roads within the Rose Lake State Wildlife Research Area in Clinton County, northeast of Lansing.

Michigan DNR officials are keeping onlookers away from the site. Clark Road is closed from Peacock Road west to Upton Road.

The identities of the three passengers have not been disclosed and the cause of the crash is still being determined.

Here is what else we have learned about the plane.

