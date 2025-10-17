© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Sports
WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University.

LISTEN: Michigan State’s Esports dominance tested by budget cuts

WKAR Public Media | By Joseph DesVergnes: WKAR Sports
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
MSU’s esports team has racked up big wins and accolades the past few years. The challenge now is to keep up the success with a smaller budget.

The Michigan State esports team has established themselves as one of the best teams in the Big Esports Conference (BEC), a conference made up of 16 Big Ten schools.

MSU won the 2025 BEC championship for Super Smash Bros and Rocket League, in addition to finishing second in Valorant.

Now, the team has to adjust to a 17 percent decrease in their budget from the university.

WKAR Sports talked to the esports team about how they will handle the budgetary changes.

Listen here.

DesVergnes WKAR ESports September Final.mp3
WKAR News eSports AssociatoinMSU ESportsESportsvideo gamesbudget
Joseph DesVergnes: WKAR Sports
