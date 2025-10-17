LISTEN: Michigan State’s Esports dominance tested by budget cuts

The Michigan State esports team has established themselves as one of the best teams in the Big Esports Conference (BEC), a conference made up of 16 Big Ten schools.

MSU won the 2025 BEC championship for Super Smash Bros and Rocket League, in addition to finishing second in Valorant.

Now, the team has to adjust to a 17 percent decrease in their budget from the university.

WKAR Sports talked to the esports team about how they will handle the budgetary changes.

Listen here.