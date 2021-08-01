-
The Michigan House has overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her $67.1 billion proposed budget Thursday and began the job of selling her plan to the Legislature’s Republican…
State lawmakers tapped into federal COVID-19 relief money and the state’s “rainy day” savings fund to adopt a finalized budget plan Wednesday and send the…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget chief and the Legislature’s Republican appropriations chairs announced they’re close to a final budget deal before the…
The Lansing School District is taking a series of measures designed to fight systemic racism and support Black students. On Thursday the school board…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has submitted his budget for the next fiscal year, while noting that revisions may be needed due to swiftly changing conditions…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed a $61.9 billion state budget, including what she said would be the biggest increase for Michigan classroom…
When $525,000 in state funding was cut from a popular school truancy program she runs to help students in rural northeastern Michigan, Dorothy Pintar held…
Democratic and Republican leaders are hopeful they will reach a deal on a supplemental budget. But it looks like that won’t happen until after…
Lawmakers still harbor hard feelings and mistrust over Governor Whitmer’s budget vetoes and her use of an administrative board to move money from one…