City of Lansing is in need of your winter outerwear

WKAR Public Media | By Leigh Ann Towne
Published October 21, 2025 at 9:30 PM EDT
Leigh Ann Towne

As the temperatures drop, the City of Lansing 7th Annual Coat drive will indeed collect items needed to keep people warm. It runs now through November 7.

They are collecting new or gently used winter coats, hats, and gloves for both adults and children. Donations can be put in bins outside of City Hall and inside several other convenient locations throughout the city:

Donation Drop-Off Locations:

  • City Hall – 124 W. Michigan Ave.
  • Foster Community Center – 200 N. Foster Ave.
  • Gier Community Center – 2400 Hall St.
  • Schmidt Community Center – 5825 Wise Rd.
  • Letts Community Center – 1220 W. Kalamazoo St.
  • Maurer's Sanitary Cleaners – 2815 E. Saginaw Street

While all sizes are welcome, there is a special need for larger men's sizes.

Distribution Day – November 20 at Downtown CATA Station but a time has not been announced,
Leigh Ann Towne
