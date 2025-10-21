© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Mid-Michigan small businesses brewing Halloween magic

WKAR Public Media | By Buu-Tran Duong
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT
Festive brewed tea at Chengdu Teahouse.
Festive brewed tea at Chengdu Teahouse.
Halloween-themed tea at Chengdu Teahouse.
Halloween-themed tea at Chengdu Teahouse.
Elyse Ribbons, owner of Chengdu Teahouse, sipping tea.
Elyse Ribbons, owner of Chengdu Teahouse, sipping tea.
Decorations at Chengdu Teahouse.
Decorations at Chengdu Teahouse.
Decorative tea set at Chengdu Teahouse.
Decorative tea set at Chengdu Teahouse.
Decorative tea sets at Chengdu Teahouse.
Decorative tea sets at Chengdu Teahouse.
Spooky season in Lansing: from tea parties to trivia nights, local businesses are finding creative ways to celebrate Halloween!

Local businesses are crafting their own spooky experiences to draw the community out.

A Numerator survey found that 56% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate Halloween in 2025, with participation rising to 71% among Gen Z and Millennials.

For Lansing’s businesses, that means an opportunity to connect with customers face-to-face again, many for the first time since the pandemic.

Take Elyse Ribbons, owner of Chengdu Teahouse in Old Town Lansing. For her, tea isn’t just a drink. It’s an experience rooted in connection, creativity, and community.

This weekend, she’s hosting “The Bewitched Tea Party” on October 26, a whimsical evening meant to tap into your inner self while sipping herbal brews at nighttime.

“We really need to get that inertia going again to get people back out,” Ribbons added. “There are so many people who want to connect, and lots of businesses who would love to be the venue to help them do that… Halloween transcends the normal cultural differences that people have,” she said. “It’s a day to tap into your inner self, to connect with your witchy side, connect with maybe that part of yourself you don’t normally let out.”

The Bewitched Tea Party is a collaboration between Ribbons and local influencer Tricoci Chaney.

“We’re starting a whole series of themed parties that make traditional tea culture more inclusive, beyond just the ‘staid, waspy white thing.’” said Ribbons.

The Bewitched Tea Party joins a lineup of locally run Halloween events designed to get Mid-Michiganders out and about. From costume contests to craft nights, small businesses across Ingham County are blending creativity with celebration!

Halloween Happenings Around Lansing

Fri, Oct 24

Sat, Oct 25

Sun, Oct 26

Sun, Oct 26, 28, 31

Wed, Oct 29

Thu, Oct 30

Fri, Oct 31 (Halloween)

