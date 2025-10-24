MSU men’s club lacrosse team prepping for a new season after moving into a new division

During the first week of September, the Michigan State men’s club lacrosse team held tryouts at the Spartan Greens Turf Complex. The team practiced over three days, hoping enough students would tryout to fill the roster.

However, they had way more students come than anticipated, leading to a new issue: how to choose the roster.

The team does not make cuts on existing players, once someone makes the team they are on it every year. Remaining roster spots are being decided by looking at who has graduated or left the team and assessing what spots need to be filled.

“This year we did have to make cuts on every day, just because we had like, you know, almost 50 kids come out,” Club President Kyle Mccrumb said. “We had a lot of kids, and we were only taking around 15 in total.”

Mccrumb, a senior who plays attack, has been on the team for two years and he, along with the rest of the e-board, are in charge of deciding final rosters, as this is a completely student-run club.

Once on the team, there are fees and costs that go towards equipment, social events, travel, paying referees, etc. The amount due each semester is $500, so it is $1,000 for the entire school year.

“What that money goes toward is you get a brand new helmet with decals… you get three sets of jerseys,” Mccrumb said.

Some of those fees also go towards housing and lodging, as well as paying for referees and field time. Fees also go towards social events like hayrides, formals, tailgates and sporting events. The team carpools to all their games and the farthest they will travel to this season is to Annapolis, Maryland.

After not just playing, but dominating against Division II teams the past few seasons, the team made the decision to move up to the National College Lacrosse League (NCLL).

“We outgrew that league in terms of talent and in terms of competitiveness,” Club Vice President Ethan Kahl said. “We wanted a little bit more of a challenge and we thought that the way the team evolved, we were too good for most of the teams [in that league].”

Kahl, a junior short-stick defensive midfielder, said that competitiveness and talent were not the only reason it felt like it was time to move up.

“Part of it was cost,” Kahl said. “We were just paying way more than we should have and it just wasn’t as organized…when I joined the team, it wasn’t as organized, we weren’t playing the greatest competition, and we weren’t the greatest team in general.”

Moving up a division was a no-brainer after how well the past few seasons have gone . The process of changing divisions was an easy process, as the university doesn’t need to get involved, just a quick phone call to the CEO of the NCLL.

“It’s kind of a decision we make as an e-board… we get some input from the rest of the players,” Mccrumb said. “So, we had set up a phone call with [the NCLL CEO] to talk with him. He seemed very welcoming, you know, they want to promote the athletes… even on a club level.”

This season is more of a test season. Games will be played against both Division I and Division II teams. Depending how this season goes, it will determine if the team gets to stay in this new league or not.

“The end goal is obviously to be full time D1, to compete at a national level, be able to win championships against, you know, whatever team you play against and be able to consistently be successful,” Kahl said.

According to Mccrumb and Kahl, school comes first to them and all the players on the team. They want their players to never feel pressured to attend an event or be scared to miss a practice because of school. This is a club sport at the end of the day and life happens to us all.

“It’s not that big of a deal if you have to miss because of academics or anything like that,” Kahl said. “Enjoy college, do what you have to do, and this comes second to that.”

