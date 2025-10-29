Amid SNAP freeze, Mid-Michigan shelters plead for pet food donations

With demand greater than supply, Mid-Michigan animal shelters are bracing for the impact of SNAP benefits coming to a halt.

“I am sure we’re going to see an even greater increase in the need for our services, with people trying to juggle bills, groceries, prescriptions and everything else they need,” said Holly Guild, director of Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Guild said demand for the shelter’s free pet food pantry has been steadily increasing.

“It’s really hard. The demand has been growing over the last few months, and part of that may be because word is getting out that we’re an option for people,” Guild said. “So I think there are just more and more people in need.”

Last week, the shelter had to cancel a mobile pantry distribution due to a lack of food. The shelter partners with the Greater Lansing Food Bank twice a month. It’s a human food distribution, but at the end of the line, Guild’s team is ready to help with pet food needs — and sometimes litter, too.

Typically, at least 100 families go through the line, with thousands of pounds of food going home with them by the end of the day. Some of the larger mobile distributions see upwards of 300 families.

A substantial portion of the food for both the shelter’s permanent pantry and mobile pantry comes from the community, local grocers and any pet food that ends up at the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“We don’t want people to have to decide between themselves or their kids and their pets. Pets are just as much a part of the family as the human members, in our book,” Guild said.

Guild urged the public to help if they can.

“I think people don’t realize we can take an open bag of food if it’s taped shut, or even if it’s not in its original bag or container,” she said. “As long as we know what it is, we can use it — somebody can use it.”

The shelter also maintains an Amazon wish list for donations.

Two large bins are located outside Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, 600 Buhl St., Mason, Mich., where food can be placed seven days a week, at any time of day.

“As long as it’s not expired or full of baby moths or anything like that, we will absolutely take it,” Guild said.

She said many pet food pantries around Michigan are in the same situation and urged the public to check their local area.

To learn about the next mobile food pantry in Ingham County, follow the shelter on Facebook or check for details on its website.

