Mid-Michigan businesses scrambling to help SNAP recipients

On average, 125 customers walk through the doors of Eastside Fish Fry & Grill in Lansing every day. Sometimes, that number triples when there is a Michigan State University game.

While chicken is Henry Meyer’s specialty, even featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2017, helping the community is the biggest thing on his plate.

With SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, coming to a halt on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, it’s the lunchtime chatter.

“A lot of my customers and employees we’ve been talking about it because they are worried,” Meyer said. “Some of my employees, friends and family are on EBT, they are worried about their food stamps coming or not coming.”

In the United States, 42 million people rely on SNAP; at Eastside Fish Fry & Grill, upwards of 40% of the customers use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards, where the SNAP money goes, to pay for their meals.

“We were one of the first people in Lansing to get on the program.” Meyer explained. He is referring to the Restaurant Meal Program which allows those on food assistance to pay for meals in restaurants.

Meyer points out his restaurant is not in the rich part of town. If SNAP funds are not released, he’s going to have many hungry people in his neighborhood.

To help, Meyer and his crew came up with a plan.

“What if we provide a half-off meal to Lansing residents with the presentation of an EBT card and an ID that shows where you are from,” Meyer said. “Half-off once a week a meal.”

If they come with their families, bring their kids, the kids will be honored with the same half-off deal.

“At the end of the day I am a businessman who has a heart and has a brain, and I understand the importance of community connections.” Meyer added.

Meyer’s empathy runs deep. He is banned from ever receiving food assistance himself because of a non-violent drug conviction that landed him in prison years ago. When he got out, the building that now houses Eastside Fish Fry was the only property he had left.

“I had worked in the kitchen in prison, I had learned a lot of cooking and stuff and I started cooking for me and my friends that would come by.” Meyer said.

Remnants of a previous sub shop were still present. Adding some second-hand equipment, Meyer now got a fresh start.

“I kind of realized really quickly that there’s a shortfall of people who are willing to take a chance and take a risk on people like me.” Meyer stated.

Now he’s the one that takes a chance on people, working with probation officers to give non-violent offenders a fresh start, working in his restaurant.

“If you ask me why I do it, because I have a legacy to leave and it ain’t going to be no drug dealer legacy.” Meyer said proudly.

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill currently employs 19 people. They are happy to serve up his famous chicken and that half-off meal, through the month of November.