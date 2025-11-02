Smart food donations to keep people fuller, longer

As many people scramble to donate food, some perishable goods are smarter choices than others. The key, experts say, is to provide foods that help keep a person fuller for longer.

“Foods that are higher in fiber and higher in protein,” said Sarah Smith, a clinical dietitian with University of Michigan Health–Sparrow. “Items such as beans and lentils, nut butters — those are examples of protein-rich foods that keep us fuller longer.”

Canned fish and chicken also make the list, along with fibrous foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains such as brown rice, pasta, quinoa and oatmeal.

If you don’t have a lot of money but still want to help, dry or canned beans are an inexpensive option. Smith pointed out that beans can often be substituted for pricier ground beef.

“An example would be tacos or items of that nature,” she said. “You could use black beans as your primary protein source for that taco mixture and then use a whole-grain tortilla.”

Need some recipe ideas? You can type how many people you’re feeding and your budget into ChatGPT for help planning meals.

Smith also recommended visiting MyPlate.gov and the MSU Extension website.

Before making a donation, check what your local pantry needs. Some may not have the capacity to store items like frozen vegetables or fresh vegetables, for that matter.

Are you the one in need of items that keep us fuller longer? When your stomach starts to growl, Smith said, it might not be hunger at all.

“Our body sends us the same signal for hunger as it does for thirst,” she said. “If most of the day has gone by and you haven’t had much water but you think you’re hungry, chances are you might be thirsty. Try an 8- or 16-ounce glass of water first to make sure you’re well hydrated.”