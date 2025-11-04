Election Day in Mid-Michigan: Free rides to the polls

The Capital Area Transportation Authority is offering free rides to Lansing residents to make it easier for people to vote in the upcoming election.

Free rides to polling centers are offered on CATA’s fixed route services. All residents need to do is tell the bus driver upon boarding that they’re on their way to vote. No ID is required to receive a free ride.

CATA's fixed route services are buses that operate by traveling regular routes at scheduled times.

Voting accessibility is important, said Chris Swope, city clerk of Lansing.

"Every citizen has the right to vote and we're all impacted by the decisions made by elected officials," he said. "So everyone should have an equal vote and equal voice at the ballot box."

The free rides CATA offers makes it easier for people to get to the polls, he said.

For more information on what's on the ballot this election you can read WKAR's Mid-Michigan's Voter Guide here.