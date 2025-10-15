Mid-Michigan Voters’ Guide: What’s on the Nov. 4 Ballot

Voters throughout Mid-Michigan will decide the fate of millages and bond proposals during the state’s special elections on Nov. 4, while voters in some communities will select new mayors and city council members.

These are some of the questions voters will see on their ballots. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 25 before Election Day on Nov. 4.

INGHAM COUNTY

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor faces a challenge from housing advocate Kelsea Hector.

Hector is the executive director of Punks with Lunch Lansing and has criticized the city, under Schor’s leadership, for seeking to clear an encampment of unhoused community members near Old Town.

Hector is proposing instituting a Tenants Bill of Rights and an online dashboard tracking landlords for accountability.

"It's imperative in this moment that we don't just look at, you know, building more, but we also look at protecting what already exists, and that means protecting tenants," Hector said.

But the city has received praise from housing groups for purchasing modular housing units to provide temporary shelter for unhoused community members.

Schor said he is focused on adding new housing units for people at all income levels.

"We've gotten through a lot of challenges,” Schor said. “We are adding a lot of different new things here in Lansing, you see cranes in the air and development.”

Other decisions voters in Ingham County will make include:



Voters in Lansing will decide whether to approve a new city charter put forward by the commission tasked with rewriting it. The proposal would expand the City Council by one seat, consolidate all local elections into a single four-year cycle and increase the amount of time between when voters are asked whether to revise the charter to 16 years rather than 12 years.

Lansing voters will select two at-large City Council members. The four candidates running are Aurelius Christian, current Second Ward Councilmember Jeremy Garza, Clara Martinez and Julie Vandenboom. Incumbent Councilmember Peter Spadafore is seeking the Fourth Ward seat instead, while incumbent Councilmember Jeffrey Brown ran for mayor but did not advance to the general election.

In Lansing’s Second Ward, voters will select between Erik Almquist and Deyanira Nevarez Martinez to fill the City Council seat being vacated by Councilmember Jeremy Garza, who is running for an at-large seat.

In Lansing’s Fourth Ward, voters will select between Heath Lowry and current at-large Councilmember Peter Spadafore to fill the seat currently held by Brian Jackson, who opted to not seek re-election.

In East Lansing, voters will select two new City Council members to fill the seats being vacated by Councilmember Dana Watson and Mayor George Brookover. The candidates are Adam DeLay, Kath Edsall, Chuck Grigsby, Joshua Ramirez-Roberts, Liam Richichi and Steven Whelan.

The city of East Lansing is also proposing a millage to fund the city’s parks and recreation department at a rate of $2 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The millage would allow the city to stop funding the department through its general fund, addressing a budget deficit.

A bond proposal in Mason would allow Mason Public Schools to borrow $66.1 million to construct and furnish an addition to the district’s middle school building, remodel other school buildings, construct and furnish a new maintenance and transportation building and purchase school buses.

Stockbridge Community Schools is asking voters in Ingham, Jackson, Livingston and Washtenaw Counties to approve a bond proposal allowing the district to borrow $15.1 million to remodel existing school buildings, construct new school structures and improve athletic facilities.

Eaton Rapids Public Schools is seeking to renew its millage in Ingham and Eaton Counties for five years. The millage is currently set to expire with the 2025 tax levy. The district would collect approximately $700,000 in tax revenue next year if the millage is successfully renewed.

Waverly Community Schools is asking voters in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties to renew its millage of $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value for a period of 10 years. The district would collect approximately $1.1 million next year if the millage is renewed.

JACKSON COUNTY



In the city of Jackson’s First Ward, Dena Morgan and Arlene Robinson are competing for a seat on the City Council.

Two candidates are seeking the Third Ward seat on the Jackson City Council: Jeromy Alexander and Angelita Gunn.

In the city of Jackson’s Fifth Ward, two candidates are seeking a City Council seat: Christy May Davis and Shalanda Hunt.

Jackson Public Schools is requesting to borrow $126 million to construct and furnish school buildings, remodel existing school buildings and improve playgrounds, athletic facilities and parking areas.

A bond proposal for Vandercook Lake Public Schools would provide the district with nearly $20 million to remodel school buildings, including roof replacements and improvements to plumbing and HVAC systems. They would also seek to increase school security and improve playgrounds and athletic facilities.

The Hanover-Horton school district seeks to renew its existing millage at a rate of 0.9576 mills for an additional eight years. The current millage expires with the 2026 tax levy. The district would collect approximately $409,000 of tax revenue in 2027 if the millage is renewed.

Voters in Waterloo Township will decide whether to renew a reduced millage for police protection services. The millage would be reduced to a rate of 0.75 mills, down from 0.9934 mills, and would go into effect beginning in 2026. The police department is estimated to collect more than $133,000 during the first year if the millage is renewed.

Summit Township is seeking to increase a millage to maintain and improve local roads. The millage would rise by 0.5 mills and be in effect for 10 years. The township expects to raise nearly $447,000 during the first year of the millage, if it is approved.

Stockbridge Community Schools is asking voters in Ingham, Jackson, Livingston and Washtenaw Counties to approve a bond proposal allowing the district to borrow $15.1 million to remodel existing school buildings, construct new school structures and improve athletic facilities.

EATON COUNTY



Voters in Delta Township will decide whether to approve a millage to fund public transportation services, which could be purchased from EATRAN or CATA. The millage would last 10 years at a rate of $0.75 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

Charlotte Public Schools is seeking to renew its millage for an additional 10 years at a rate of 19.9480 mills. The current millage is set to expire with the 2026 tax levy. The district would collect more than $3.7 million in 2027 if the millage is renewed.

Eaton Rapids Public Schools is seeking to renew its millage in Ingham and Eaton Counties for five years. The millage is currently set to expire with the 2025 tax levy. The district would collect approximately $700,000 in tax revenue next year if the millage is successfully renewed.

Waverly Community Schools is asking voters in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties to renew its millage of $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value for a period of 10 years. The district would collect approximately $1.1 million next year if the millage is renewed.

Olivet Community Schools seeks to renew its millage in Eaton and Calhoun Counties for a period of 11 years at a rate of 19.9451 mills. The current millage expires with the 2025 tax levy, and the district would raise more than $1.1 million during the first year if the millage is renewed.

Portland Public Schools is asking voters in Ionia, Clinton and Eaton Counties to allow them to borrow more than $2.6 million to remodel the district’s high school and Oakwood Elementary School.

CLINTON COUNTY



Victor Township will vote on whether to approve an increased millage of $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable property value to equip, operate and maintain emergency medical response services, including ambulances. The millage would be for a period of five years, and would raise more than $326,000 in its first year if approved.

Waverly Community Schools is asking voters in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties to renew its millage of $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value for a period of 10 years. The district would collect approximately $1.1 million next year if the millage is renewed.

Portland Public Schools is asking voters in Ionia, Clinton and Eaton Counties to allow them to borrow more than $2.6 million to remodel the district’s high school and Oakwood Elementary School.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY



Owosso Public Schools is seeking to borrow $35 million to make improvements and additions to various school buildings. The remodels include a full roof replacement, new windows, a secure entrance and remodeled restrooms at Central Elementary School; a partial roof replacement and renovation of pool infrastructure for the high school and middle school campus; an addition to the Bentley Bright Beginnings building; new water lines for the Washington-Lincoln School building; and a partial roof replacement and boiler replacement for Emerson Elementary School and Bryant Elementary School.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY



Voters in Brighton will select four City Council members. The candidates are Bill Albert, Christy Jensen, Renee Pettengill, Ken Schmenk, Christine Sloan and Kristoffer Tobbe.

The city of Brighton is also seeking to renew a millage of $2.50 per $1,000 of taxable property value to fund road and sidewalk repairs. The millage would last 10 years, after the current millage expires with the 2025 tax levy. It would generate more than $1.6 million during its first year if approved.

In Howell, Nikolas Hertrich is running for mayor unopposed.

Howell voters will also select three City Council members. The candidates are Jeff Amayo, Michael Gaitan-Flores, Jan Lobur, Stacy Rutledge, Jacob Schlittler and Luke Wilson.

Stockbridge Community Schools is asking voters in Ingham, Jackson, Livingston and Washtenaw Counties to approve a bond proposal allowing the district to borrow $15.1 million to remodel existing school buildings, construct new school structures and improve athletic facilities.

South Lyon Community Schools is asking voters in Oakland, Washtenaw and Livingston Counties to allow the district to borrow $350 million to construct and furnish school buildings, expand existing school buildings, purchase school buses and improve playgrounds and athletic sites.