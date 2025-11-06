Michigan DNR warns Lower Peninsula hunters about ongoing bait ban

Whether it’s stocking the freezer or chasing a trophy buck, Michigan hunters are heading into another deer season — and state officials want to remind them that baiting remains illegal in the Lower Peninsula.

Baiting refers to repeatedly placing food in the same area to attract deer. Common bait includes shelled corn, apples, carrots, sugar beets, and mineral blocks.

Until 2019, baiting was allowed statewide. But the Michigan Department of Natural Resources banned the practice in the Lower Peninsula after detecting the spread of bovine tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease in deer populations.

“Folks hunting can use bait in the Upper Peninsula,” said Brent Rudolph with the DNR. “In the Lower Peninsula, with the disease contingent we have, that’s where baiting and feeding of deer outright — they’re banned.”

While many stores still advertise products such as apples or sugar beets as “deer bait,” Rudolph noted that it’s not illegal for businesses to sell them. What’s illegal is using those products to bait deer in the Lower Peninsula.

The same rules apply even if you’re not hunting.

“Anytime you are putting it out, even if it’s not intended to attract deer, but you are putting food out that deer would eat — and it’s available to them — then technically that is a violation of the feeding ban,” Rudolph said.

Natural food sources, such as acorns or fallen apples from backyard trees, are exempt from the rule.

“The main thing is we are concerned about the health of our deer with some of the diseases we’ve been contending with in Michigan,” Rudolph said. “So, we’re really asking folks to have some awareness and comply with those restrictions.”

Violating the baiting law is a misdemeanor, with fines ranging from $50 to $500. Conservation officers can use discretion when enforcing the rule.