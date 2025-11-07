First snow of the season could hit Mid-Michigan this weekend

Michigan’s November is about to feel a lot more like winter.

A two-part snow system is expected to sweep across most of the state this weekend, bringing 1 to 2 inches of snow at different times, according to MLive Chief Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa.

“It’s early November, and we haven’t had snow yet,” Torregrossa said. “But it’s not really a snowstorm compared to what we’d see in January.”

The main system will begin Saturday night and continue through Sunday before briefly pausing. Snow will then pick back up Sunday night.

Torregrossa said many residents may be surprised by how much snow falls, but the warm ground will prevent much accumulation.

Cars and grass may see a temporary coating, but it won’t last long.

“No ice or freezing rain simply because the roads are quite warm, and the ground is quite warm,” Torregrossa said. “So, we really won’t get cold enough for anything to stick until late Monday.”

Very cold air will move in Monday, with many areas expected to see temperatures drop into the teens by Tuesday morning.

“This is a one-and-done for a couple of weeks, so this moves out,” he said.

Cold air will linger through much of next week, but Torregrossa said not to rule out a return to 50- and 60-degree days later in November.

True winter-like temperatures are not expected to return to the area for another two to three weeks.

