Lansing airport running ‘under normal operations’ amid government shutdown

The Capital Region International Airport in Lansing says it will maintain normal operations despite 40 major airport hubs facing delays and cancellations from the government shutdown.

LAN has direct flights to four of the hubs that are facing delays and cancellations — Detroit, Chicago, Orlando and Washington D.C. — and is often used as a connection point for farther away destinations.

The airport released a statement that, “as of now, LAN is under normal operations, and our focus remains on providing a safe and efficient airport experience.”

People with flights departing from LAN are encouraged to arrive two hours prior to departure and to contact airlines directly for accurate information about their flight status.

While operations at the airport will remain consistent, federal employees on site are facing challenges.

LAN Director of Marketing Katherine Japinga wrote in an email to WKAR News that both federal agencies at the airport — the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration — are fully staffed at the airport.

The Lansing airport reports having 55 federal employees on staff, all of whom have gone without pay since the shutdown began Oct. 1.

Japinga said the airport is “working with local businesses to offer lunch donations and other support for our federal workers.”