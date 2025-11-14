COVID-19, flu and pneumonia cases rising across Mid-Michigan, Sparrow doctor warns

Respiratory illnesses are making a comeback across mid-Michigan, with local health experts reporting an uptick in various types.

“At this time, people are dealing with both the flu — those cases are starting to rise — but I think COVID is what we’re starting to see more often in the urgent care and emergency department settings,” said Dr. Jeremiah Madedorn, an infectious disease specialist at Sparrow Health in Lansing.

Madedorn said most recent COVID-19 cases appear to be less severe than those seen in 2020, but the virus still poses a risk to vulnerable groups, including older adults, pregnant individuals and those with weakened immune systems. Antiviral medications can help slow the progression of symptoms, he added.

“Pneumonia does take out a lot of people — they don’t realize that because it’s not flashing on the news,” Madedorn said. “But it is something that we recommend people protect themselves against.”

Madedorn urged residents to take extra precautions as family gatherings and holiday events ramp up.

“If anyone is sick around you — the little ones or the grandkids you’re about to enjoy — maybe avoid that visit and come the next week,” he said. “Or mask up and wash your hands repeatedly.”

He said the flu vaccine remains one of the most effective tools for reducing severe illness.

“You usually want to get it between September and October, but if you haven’t gotten it now, please do,” Madedorn said. “It doesn’t stop you from getting the flu, but it can prevent you from needing oxygen or being hospitalized.”

COVID-19 is likely here to stay, according to Madedorn, settling into a seasonal pattern similar to the common cold.

“Our thought process now is that COVID is gonna be one of those common colds you think of,” he said. “It’s just going to be something that’s seasonal. We’ll never be back to where we were in 2019 or 2020, but it’s something that’s going to be around.”

Madedorn said most infections now result in mild symptoms such as headaches, nausea, diarrhea, coughing and slight shortness of breath. Still, he recommends testing at home when symptoms appear and contacting a doctor if the test is positive.

For higher-risk patients, he said medications such as Paxlovid can help reduce the severity and duration of illness.

“There may be a little uptick in flu that’s gonna come soon enough — some patients are already getting admitted for flu as it is now.” he added.

He said getting vaccinated could help keep people out of hospitals. “We’re just hoping that everyone who gets their flu vaccine will prevent some of those hospitalizations,” he said. “Those who don’t likely will get hospitalized.”

Madedorn added that simple preventive measures remain important.

“Hand sanitizer is better than doing nothing,” he said. “But the best thing in any situation is always washing your hands.”

