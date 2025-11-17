© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Lansing Wants to Know: Which roads need repaired?

WKAR Public Media | By Leigh Ann Towne
Published November 17, 2025 at 7:40 AM EST
An orange traffic cone along the curb on Michigan Avenue.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU
Drivers are being urged to detour at Pennsylvania or Howard Avenue as construction is underway on Michigan Avenue.

Lansing residents have their say on which roads they’d like to see fixed.

“Every time I was out knocking on doors, people would say, ‘My street, my street!’ We’re asking folks to submit their streets.” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

Schor recently announced that the city received an additional $5.8 million thanks to Public Act 51. Better known as Act51, it’s basically the rulebook on how the State of Michigan collects and spends money on roads and transportation.

A Roadway Construction Input Form has been created on the city’s website. Residents can find the submission form just by typing “Roadway Construction Input Form” in the search bar.

The survey is just six simple questions and gives Lansing Public Service Department some input. Please understand that submitting your road for repairs does not necessarily guarantee repairs will help.

Before submitting road repair wishes,  Roadway Conditions Map. This will provide information like which roads are city-owned, their condition, type of maintenance needed and the estimated repair costs dating back to 2024.

Residents have through “sometime in January” to submit the survey according to Public Service Director Andrew Kilpatrick.

All suggestions will be looked over by the city’s engineer.
WKAR News
Leigh Ann Towne
