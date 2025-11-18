Michigan Christmas tree outlook strong despite summer drought

It is not even Thanksgiving and many people are itching to chop down that fresh Michigan Christmas tree.

Fresh trees are big business for Mid-Michigan and the entire state; we are the number three producers behind North Carolina and Oregon. Of the 30 million trees sold nationwide, Michigan sells 2 million of those.

While the recent drought really took its toll on many crops, the Michigan Christmas tree outlook is very good, according to Amy Start, the executive director of Michigan Christmas Tree Association.

“The trees are looking good, I haven’t heard anything yet as far as things we need to be concerned about.” Start said.

Statewide there are 33,000 acres of Christmas trees grown, according to Start. Tannenbaum Farms in Mason, Michigan, has 100 acres of those.

“Christmas trees are quite resilient to weather changes.” Said Dr. Mel Koelling, owner of Tannebaum. “Once they are established we have an irrigation system we can assist in them continuing to grow and receive adequate water so the crop looks good.”

Dr. Koelling is not only the owner of Tannenbaum Farms, but he is a former professor with the Department of Forestry at Michigan Sate University. His farm expects to sell about 1,000 trees on the wholesale level and an excess of 6,000 from people cutting their own. Tree shoppers can join in the tree cutting experience at Tannenbaum on November 28.

Also in Mason, Star Tree Farm says they will have a wide variety for customers starting on Saturday, November 22 but not daily until November 28.

“If you do get it early be sure to keep it away a register vent, a heat source the fireplace area the anything that is going to make it more dry.” Start added.

Keep in mind that the sap will grow over the bottom, so lots and lots of water is necessary. Start says she usually makes sure her water is a tad warm.

Pricing wise, a trees cost depends on its height. Star says to be mindful that you are not paying the extra money, taking it home, and then chopping it shorter.

Speaking of price, what you pay can also depend on if trees need to be shipped into your area. Going straight to a farm could get you the best bang for your buck.

For an all-inclusive guide on Christmas tree farms around the state, go to mcta.org