Silver Bells in the City: Your guide to Lansing’s 2025 parade, tree lighting and new drone show

More than 40,000 people are expected to line the streets in Lansing for the 28th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration on Friday, Nov. 21. Families look forward to the parade, shopping, performers and the lighting of the state Christmas tree every year.

No two Silver Bells celebrations are the same, according to Mindy Balideau, director of marketing and special events for the Lansing Entertainment and Public Services Authority.

Shoppers will love the newly extended Silver Bells Village featuring 35 vendors and nine food trucks, Balideau said. Don’t forget to grab a 2025 Silver Bells commemorative ornament.

“The Electric Light Parade starts at 6 p.m. Herman Moore is our grand marshal, Detroit Lions legend,” Balideau said. “He will lead the procession of 75 entries, and all the entries are decked out in thousands of lights.”

Detroit Tigers mascot Paws will also join in on the fun, along with the Petoskey Steel Drum Band and the Drum Kings, professional drummers from Detroit.

“After the parade we have the lighting of the state Christmas tree. It’s a beautiful 68-foot-tall spruce from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan,” Balideau said.

She said this year’s tree will sparkle even brighter with a record number of lights.

Entertaining the crowds at the tree lighting is indie-pop singer-songwriter Zach Seabugh, followed by a new-to-Mid-Michigan drone show and fireworks.

“Check the weather, make sure you dress for the weather so you’re comfortable, come early, find a great spot on the parade route,” Balideau said. “I always tell people to park west of the Capitol. All the big state of Michigan lots are open and free of charge.”

Kids will want to be sure they say hello to Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer at the Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Ave.

For a complete rundown of events, visit silverbellsinthecity.com.