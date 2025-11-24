Mid-Michigan Toys for Tots sees surge in families asking for help

Mid-Michigan Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots organizers say they are seeing a sharp increase in the number of families requesting holiday gift assistance this year, with some counties already nearing last season’s totals weeks ahead of the deadline.

The annual Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys from community donation bins and distributes them to children whose families sign up for assistance. In Michigan, the program is organized by county.

In Clinton County, coordinator Angelica Lanning said the program served about 850 children in 2024. This season, they have already seen more than 600 sign-ups, with the deadline approaching on Dec. 5.

“Currently we are getting roughly 10 to 15 applications a day and are on track to be at or well above that number from last year,” Lanning said.

Jackson County Toys for Tots coordinator Mike Brown said they expect to surpass the more than 12,422 children the program helped last season, with an estimated 14,000 expected this year. He said the program relies heavily on community support.

“Right now, I’ve got 124 volunteers that help put on our programs here in Jackson County,” Brown said. “My elves are out right now. We use two cargo vans, and we have 175 boxes out, and we hope to fill them at least twice.”

Both Brown and Lanning encouraged residents to contribute however they can this holiday season.

“We are always in need of teen gifts. I know a lot of people, when they do Toys for Tots, think of small kids, but we do serve teenagers up to 17 — so self-care kits, anything of that nature,” Lanning said.

Organizers say families seeking assistance should check their county’s online sign-up deadlines soon, as many are approaching quickly.

“We’ve seen a huge uptick, even from families in Clinton Township who have the wrong location and are reaching out because their area or those around them are closed and no longer taking applications — and they are desperate for help,” Lanning said.

To find out how to request a toy, where to drop off items or how to give a financial donation online, go to toysfortots.org.