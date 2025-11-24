WKAR launches new 24/7 holiday music stream

To listen, select Seasonal Sampler in the All Streams menu

As November ends, people are starting to get into the holiday spirit.

For those that like to put up decorations and bake cookies with festive music in the background, WKAR has created a new 24/7 online holiday music stream.

It’s called Seasonal Sampler and one of WKAR's classical music hosts, Jamie Paisley put it together.

"There'll be, yes, some holiday favorites, 'Deck the Halls' and all that. But also, we'll go into some more obscure literature," Paisley said.

"At least twice per hour, there will be some sort of connection to Michigan in every single hour, 24/7, up until New Year's Day."

Paisley says for many years, the classical team agreed to not play holiday music on their shows until after Thanksgiving. With the Seasonal Sampler feed, he's able to get a little bit of an early start for those that want it, especially after a tough year for many.

"We also need a break. We need some sort of break and an ability to get away from what some of the news is sometimes. It's important to stay informed, but it is certainly important to also take that break when we need it to."

Paisley says the song that gets him in the holiday spirit is the Wexford Carol, especially the rendition by the group Anonymous 4.

The Seasonal Sampler stream will run at wkar.org until January 1.

Interview Highlights

On launching the stream

This is not a new concept. Of course, we hear that it's there, but a lot of times it's from more commercial sources, and that is not the goal of this. Last year, we did it for the first time on kind of the Black Friday and the weekend, because we knew people would be out and about, and so we did just all during our classical hours nothing but holiday pieces to kind of get people in the mood. And we're like, you know what, that went well, let's do it again. And I think for this vast library that we have, we could do something special with it too.

On what kinds of music the stream will feature

There'll be, yes, some holiday favorites, "Deck the Halls" and all that. But also, we'll go into some more obscure literature. But most importantly, especially because we are here for Mid-Michigan listeners, at least twice per hour on this stream that we have, the Seasonal Sampler, at least twice per hour, there will be some sort of connection to Michigan in every single hour, 24/7, up until New Year's Day.

On the song that puts him in the holiday spirit

The one that I always end my final broadcast until we take a vacation, I end it with a piece of music called the Wexford Carol, "Good People All This Christmas Time." And I admit I am a bit of a non-denominational, not really of any sort of faith, but the hauntingness of Marsha Genensky of the ensemble Anonymous 4, as she sings the Wexford Carol is is my signal to say it's time.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: Now that we’re at the end of November and we’ve seen our first snow of the season, you might be starting to get into the holiday spirit.

If you like to put up your decorations and bake cookies with festive music in the background, you might want to check out WKAR’s new 24/7 online holiday music stream.

It’s called Seasonal Sampler, and one of our classical music hosts Jamie Paisley put it together. He’s here with me now, thanks for joining us.

Jamie Paisley: Oh, most certainly. Glad to be here. Seasonal greetings and a Seasonal Sampler to y'all too.

Saliby: Where did the idea for this holiday stream come from?

Paisley: Well, I mean, this is not a new concept. Of course, we hear that it's there, but a lot of times it's from more commercial sources, and that is not the goal of this. Last year, we did it for the first time on kind of the Black Friday and the weekend, because we knew people would be out and about, and so we did just all during our classical hours nothing but holiday pieces to kind of get people in the mood. And we're like, you know what, that went well, let's do it again. And I think for this vast library that we have, we could do something special with it too.

So, we're beginning it today. Actually, we began it at 9 a.m. today, and it is 24/7 of various classical pieces. So there'll be, yes, some holiday favorites, "Deck the Halls" and all that. But also, we'll go into some more obscure literature.

But most importantly, especially because we are here for Mid-Michigan listeners, at least twice per hour on this stream that we have, the Seasonal Sampler, at least twice per hour, there will be some sort of connection to Michigan in every single hour, 24/7, up until New Year's Day.

Saliby: So, these are all classical, instrumental...

Paisley: And choral!

Saliby: And choral pieces. So, I'm hearing I'm not going to be hearing Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You?"

Paisley: That's true. I think she'll have plenty of representation on other stations. But it's also one of those things that, as we looked at, let's face it, it has been a very stressful year for a lot of things, public media more than others. It's certainly safe to say as well. So, we know that, you know, there is going to be a normal sort of holiday broadcasting.

But for us, by the way for a long time, a thing that Jody and I agreed, even before Linda got here, that we agreed we would never play any sort of holiday pieces until after Thanksgiving on our regular signal. So, I'm skirting it a bit. I may get some side glances from him this week because of this feed. But we also need a break. We need some sort of break and an ability to get away from what some of the news is sometimes. It's important to stay informed, but it is certainly important to also take that break when we need it to.

Saliby: How can people access this feed?

Paisley: Oh, it's again, 24/7 the Seasonal Sampler from WKAR is available online at wkar.org just go to the stream and you'll see the listing there. Our playlist for it is kind of hosted there. Not only that, but we got voices from our staff that are kind of introducing it throughout it as well.

And I will say this especially because maybe you heard that it is an interesting time for public media. If you are part of an organization that wants to underwrite the Seasonal Sampler, we have built into it the availability to probably within a day or two put some underwriting onto that as well. So, if you'd like to reach out to our underwriting department at WKAR, you can underwrite the Seasonal Sampler.

Saliby: Interesting. So, we've talked about what the start of the holiday season is for you and the classical music team. When does this feed go until? When is the cutoff date for holiday music?

Paisley: Right. It will be January 1. So, December 31 23:59:59, if you're on military time, which we do, admittedly, because that's the easiest way to tell. That's when it's going to end.

Saliby: Whenever I have you or our other music hosts on, I like to give you all a chance to play some music. So, what holiday song should we end this interview on?

Paisley: For me, of course, we're inundated with a lot of classical tunes and music that we have, but the one that I always end my final broadcast until we take a vacation, I end it with a piece of music called the Wexford Carol, "Good People All This Christmas Time."

And I admit I am a bit of a non-denominational, not really of any sort of faith, but the hauntingness of Marsha Genensky of the ensemble Anonymous 4, as she sings the Wexford Carol is is my signal to say it's time.

Saliby: Jamie Paisley is one of WKAR's classical music hosts. You can tune into our 24/7 holiday stream, Seasonal Sampler at wkar.org. Thank you, Jamie.

Paisley: May your days be merry and bright.

