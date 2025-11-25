© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Small business Saturday is big business for Mid-Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Leigh Ann Towne
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:31 AM EST
Matt Mulford, owner of The Artisan Alcove

The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday, a chance for Mid-Michigan residents to show some love to hometown stores that have fewer than 500 people.
In Michigan, we have one million small businesses, according to Sarah Miller, Vice President of Operations with the Small Business Association of Michigan(SBAM). In fact, she points out that 50 percent of the state’s employment is due to these types of places.

Miller said they survey SABM members regularly and recent results have shown a few areas of concern: healthcare affordability, inflation, cost pressures and economic uncertainty.

Many of us should have the mindset to shop small, all year round. Miller added that for every $100 spent locally, at least $68 stays in that community. Spending that same $100 in a box store or on Amazon, means only about $43 stays local.

Matt Mulford owns The Artisan Alcove inside Williamston’s Keller Plaza. He indeed has noticed people spending more cautiously. Mulford added it’s an incredibly wonderful experience, as a local artist, to know someone who chooses to shop with him.

“I think the people that do buy local also get a similar feeling from their end,” Mulford added. “Knowing that they are actually helping people who may very well be struggling.”
Keller’s Plaza will be featuring a special art show on Small Business Saturday starting at 11am along with refreshments.

Other Small Business Saturday events:
Charlotte: 10am-8pm full day of family fun with shopping, kids activities and photo opportunities.

DeWitt: Pick up a special punch card for a chance to win prizes. Discounts and promotions throughout town.

Ionia: Enjoy a free showing of the animated feature Happy Feet at the Ionia Theatre at 11am then check out local shopping and restaurants.

Jackson County:

  • Westwood Mall: 11a.m.-6p.m. more than 75 local small businesses to shop, tons of sales and slashed prices.
  • Brooklyn: They will be having Pink Friday sales on Nov. 28 and then from 10a.m.-6p.m. downtown businesses are open for shoppers.

Lansing:

Owosso: Many businesses participating in a deal where you spend $10 and receive an entry for a drawing. They are giving away nearly $2,000 work of gift certificates and prizes.

St. Johns: Pop-up market from 11a.m.-3p.m. with various specials
WKAR News
Leigh Ann Towne
