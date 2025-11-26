DeWitt star quarterback Traverse Moore leads with quiet confidence

Traverse Moore has been at the center of DeWitt High School’s undefeated football season. The senior quarterback and running back has helped lead his team to a 9-0 record, bringing consistency and quiet leadership to a program built on teamwork and trust.

“We need to take another notch, take another step in becoming a bigger and better team,” Moore said. “We’re all super close, not only on the field, but off the field too. I think that plays a big role in our success.”

Moore’s love for sports started early. From the age of six, he was juggling flag football, travel baseball, and basketball. By middle school, he began to focus more on football, realizing it was the game he wanted to pursue most seriously. His father, Jake, noticed that passion right away.

“Even when he was little, you could tell he had something special — he had this Ken Griffey Jr. swing and was ahead of the curve for his age,” Jake said.

Traverse Moore Traverse showing off his “Ken Griffey Jr. swing”, playing for Hawks Gold while in Elementary School.

By the time Moore reached eighth grade, he was already working out with the DeWitt High School team, eager to be part of the program that had shaped so many local athletes before him.

“In my eighth-grade summer, I was getting looked at to play varsity as a freshman, and so I was working out with the team,” Moore said. “Through that summer, I kind of fell in love with the atmosphere here and the people around me. I really wanted to play football here.”

That connection to the DeWitt community has remained central to who he is as a player and person.

“We have a super great community here,” Moore said. “Our stadium’s always packed with people every Friday night. The players before me were great role models and leaders, and Coach Zim and I have a super big bond.”

When DeWitt’s previous quarterback graduated, Moore seamlessly transitioned from running back to quarterback, making this year his first season as the position, at the varsity level.

Traverse Moore Traverse loading up to make a deep pass while playing Quarterback for the DeWitt Panthers.



The move came with new pressure and responsibility, but Moore approached it with the same calm, steady demeanor that’s defined his career. Fellow senior and close friend Miller Wing says Moore’s leadership comes through action more than words.

“It kind of brings the whole team up,” Wing said, recalling a moment in an October game against Grand Ledge when a late hit on Moore fired everyone up. “You hate to see it happen, but at the same time, it gets us all fired up and gives us something to play with.”

Another teammate, Cato Johnson, remembered the season opener when Moore fumbled twice early but quickly turned things around.

“After those first two fumbles, he went back and scored two touchdowns,” Johnson said. “It was pretty incredible to see how quickly he could make a mistake, own up to it, and then change the pace to help win the game.”

That ability to recover under pressure came from lessons learned through adversity. Early in his high school career, Moore dealt with shoulder injuries that sidelined him for months and forced him to have surgery after his freshman season.

“After my freshman year, I ended up having shoulder surgery that was kind of a little bit of a setback,” Moore said. “Coming back from that definitely took a toll on the mental piece. But the support system around me, my teammates, all those guys—were a big help in coming back from that.”

Traverse Moore Trophies and awards from playing baseball, basketball, and football throughout Traverse’s childhood, all of his home run balls in the shoe box in the bottom right corner.



Both of his parents, Jake and his mother Shannon, said they’re proud not of his stats or scholarship offers, but of how he carries himself through challenges.

Shannon describes him as “the most humble kid you’ll ever meet,” while Jake says his son “moves mountains when someone believes in him.”

Their pride comes from the way Traverse represents DeWitt — with humility, faith, and a willingness to work for everything he’s earned. Moore’s character shows up off the field too. His friends describe him as easygoing, funny, and loyal — the type of person who looks out for others.

“He’s there for you when you need him,” Johnson said. “You can call him and ask him about anything. He’ll make sure you’re going to your classes on time… he’s just one of those down-to-earth guys everyone likes being around.”

Wing agrees, saying Moore’s balance and attitude are what make him such a good friend.

“He’s always down to go with the flow,” Wing said. “He’s always down for a little adventure.”

That level-headed personality will serve Moore well at the next level. He recently committed to Central Michigan, where he’ll continue his football career next fall. His decision, he said, came down to relationships and fit.

“As soon as Coach (Matt) Drinkall started talking to us and gave his mentality and his feel about Central Michigan football, it was something that I kind of fell in love with instantly,” Moore said. “He reminded me a lot of Coach (Robert) Zimmerman. I’ve been to quite a few places, and I really haven’t seen a place that was so connected with their guys.”

Moore said the coaching staff’s emphasis on life beyond football sealed his commitment.

“They’re super connected with your life outside of football,” he said. “That made it feel like home.”

Football has always been about more than wins or stats for Moore. It’s about learning from every challenge and growing through teamwork. His teammate and close friend put it best.

Traverse Moore Picture of Traverse after a game for the DeWitt Junior Panthers when he was in 5th grade.



“The discipline, the brotherhood, how hard we work as a football team—it teaches you a lot of things that you don’t really learn outside of sports,” Johnson said.

As Moore looks ahead, those lessons remain at the core of who he is—both on and off the field. Football has shaped his character, his work ethic, and his sense of purpose, leaving him with values that extend far beyond the game itself.

