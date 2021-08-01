-
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – His college days are still years off, but 13-year-old Landen Mitchelson knows exactly what his future looks like. He wants to be…
-
Future Wolverine And Current ELHS FB Star Andrel Anthony Jr. Faces Uncertainties Of COVID-19 Head-OnEAST LANSING, Mich. - East Lansing High star senior wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr., one of the top position recruits in the class of 2021, has…
-
It looks as though high school football players will have to wear masks while playing. How healthy is this? Also, we give an update on the craziness that…
-
High School football games can now be played in the state of Michigan. The Fall 2020 football season was reinstated on Thursday by the Representative…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has approved the start of high school football in the state of Michigan in the latest executive order. Will the Greater Lansing…
-
Protesters gathered on the Michigan state Capitol lawn Friday to plead for the Governor or the Michigan High School Athletic Association, to bring back…
-
High school football players will be headed back onto the field for practice in less than a month.The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced…
-
Cody Tucker is a former features reporter for the Lansing State Journal who got the opportunity to fly down to Florida and spend intimate moments with…
-
A reduction in collision time during practices, which has been scientifically proven to help lessen the risk for concussions and injuries, could help…
-
Duke Basketball; Indiana Basketball; MSU Basketball; HBO Real Sports; High School Football; ConcussionsOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al…