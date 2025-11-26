Free Thanksgiving meals across Mid-Michigan welcome everyone to the table

Free, traditional Thanksgiving meals are being offered to anyone in need across Mid-Michigan. Hundreds of pounds of donated food items and volunteer hours make them possible.

More than 20 years ago, a group of volunteers came together on behalf of Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties to provide a fresh turkey dinner with all the fixings, according to Yvonne Sampson, the organization’s chief operating officer.

“Catholic Charities has a commercial kitchen and a dining area that can feed between 150 and 200 people,” Sampson said. “This group has continued to recruit new volunteers year after year, so there are some that have been doing it for a long time.”

The free meal will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27, at the Cristo Rey Community Center, 1717 N. High St., Lansing. Sampson said they expect to serve upward of 200 people.

“It will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie,” she said.

Williamston United Methodist Church, 211 South Putnam St. is also expecting more people this year, according to administrative assistant Sherry Haueter.

“We have a free, open-to-the-public Thanksgiving meal — turkey and all the sides — and it will be served at noon,” Haueter said. “We do ask that people give us a call to hold a place, but since we’re so close now.” The number to call is 517-655-2430.

Other free Thanksgiving meals around Mid-Michigan:

• Blondie’s Barn, Haslett: 5640 Marsh Road, from noon to 2 p.m. First-come, first-served dinners available

• Kingdom Life Ministries, Jackson: 1107 Adrian Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• American Legion/Lions Club, Laingsburg: 1240 E. Grand River Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.