East Lansing Police Department developing "action plan for change" amid calls for chief to resign

The East Lansing Police Department hired a crisis communication firm and started working on an “action plan for change” after Police Chief Jen Brown made comments that some groups labeled racist, newly released emails show.

Brown has faced calls to resign after saying in late September that East Lansing had a “disproportionate number of minorities come into the community and commit crimes” when asked by local media to explain why the department used force against a higher percentage of Black individuals than Census data shows East Lansing's population is made up of.

That includes multiple incidents during Michigan State University’s welcome week in August, when officers from the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) used a taser and pepper spray, according to a report obtained by WKAR News in October.

Brown has apologized for “unintentionally offending members of the community.”

Belleman has said he supports Brown continuing as chief, citing a need to minimize turnover and calling her remarks a “learning opportunity.” Members of East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission (ELIPOC) voted in November to reject Belleman’s defense.

WKAR News previously reported that Brown attended two media training workshops and consulted with Harbor Strategic Public Affairs in the immediate fallout of her comment.

ELPD consulting a crisis communication firm

Emails released to WKAR News this week through a Freedom of Information Act request show ELPD began consulting with a second public relations firm specializing in crisis management.

Mario Morrow, CEO of Mario Morrow and Associates, proposed a three-month contract beginning Oct. 15, writing that ELPD is “navigating a period of heightened community concern following recent allegations of racism and strained relationships with communities of color.”

The first month would focus on “Discovery & Crisis Communications,” the second month would focus on “Strategy Development & Engagement Implementation” and the final month would focus on “Evaluation & Recommendations.”

Morrow would provide one-on-one communications and media coaching to Brown and other ELPD leadership, including interview preparation, tone refinement and crisis communication strategies.

The firm would also work with ELPD to develop short-term and long-term communications strategies to “address immediate public concerns and establish sustained community trust initiatives,” as well as helping to design and implement a process for “proactive engagement with diverse community groups,” which would include residents, students and local organizations.

While the initial proposal included assistance reviewing and developing press releases, speeches, advisories and talking points, it was later decided that Harbor Strategic CEO John Sellek would “take the lead” with releases and statements.

Morrow also strongly recommended that Harbor Strategic take over ELPD’s social media platforms to ensure all statements are posted at the same time. They would also increase the department’s social media presence as a way to “begin to control the narrative.”

The contract with Mario Morrow and Associates would come with a fee of $8,166.66 per month, for a total of $24,500.

Belleman said the contract, as proposed, would require approval from City Council members since it exceeded $20,000.

“It may not be a bad idea to request City Council approval as it would be one of the ‘actions’ you are taking to learn and improve,” Belleman wrote to Brown. “I recognize that some community members may take issue with spending money to address what they see as required of a leader.”

The final contract is not included in the emails obtained by WKAR News, which span Oct. 8 to Nov. 9, and was not listed on the agenda for City Council meetings on Oct. 7, Oct. 21 or Nov. 18.

Morrow said in a statement that he would not discuss client contracts. Belleman did not return a request for comment.

Cancelled meeting with ELIPOC members

ELIPOC Chair Ernest Conerly previously called Brown attending media training workshops and consulting with public relations firms “scandalous” in an interview with WKAR News. The oversight commission is one of the organizations calling for Brown’s resignation.

Emails show Brown had agreed to a Nov. 3 meeting with Conerly, which Conerly said “must represent a turning point.”

“I want to be clear that this conversation must be meaningful and purposeful,” Conerly wrote to Brown. “It cannot be about appearances, performance or comfort.”

Conerly questioned the value in scheduling the meeting he originally requested, noting he had since called for Brown’s resignation.

“The door is not closed, but it will not be opened for a performance,” Conerly wrote.

But Brown said she still wanted to meet.

Conerly suggested including Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director Elaine Hardy in the meeting. Brown agreed and responded that if they were expanding the meeting, she would also like Belleman to attend.

But negotiations fell apart the following week, when Brown said Morrow would also be invited to the meeting.

Conerly responded that the meeting “is not meant to be about the department or public relations,” adding that if Morrow was attending, he would also invite ELIPOC Vice Chair Kath Edsall.

Brown requested Morrow’s input on who should be involved in the meeting. Morrow’s response is completely redacted, but Belleman later says he agrees, adding that they can meet with ELIPOC members “when we finalize our moving forward plan.”

The police oversight commission will hold its next meeting Dec. 3.

Former Detroit police chief’s proposed DEI training

Conerly said last month that Brown should have enrolled in a bias course instead of a media course.

“What that says to me is that it is in your heart, that the things you said you truly believe, and so now you want to figure out how to make it sound good the next time you have to speak in public,” Conerly said.

The emails obtained by WKAR News this week show Brown proposed having ELPD officers attend diversity, equity and inclusion workshops led by former Detroit Police Chief Isaiah McKinnon.

The workshops would “encourage thoughtful decision-making and a strong sense of community responsibility,” according to a pitch sent by McKinnon.

Topics covered in the workshops would include unconscious bias, understanding inclusive language, implicit bias, customer service and “it’s not Us versus Them.”

Each four-hour workshop would come with a price tag of $8,000, and McKinnon recommended holding two sessions, with about 30 officers in each session.

Belleman did not respond to Brown’s request to book the workshops in the emails obtained by WKAR News. He has the authority to sign contracts of up to $20,000 without approval from City Council members.

McKinnon said he was told the contract would have to go before the City Council. An agenda for the City Council’s meeting on Dec. 9 has not yet been published.

Brown declined an interview request from WKAR News and said she had no additional information to share Tuesday afternoon.

City Manager Robert Belleman advised Brown in early October to deny an interview request from Fox 47 News until an action plan is developed.

ELPD seeking to renew accreditation

The department is currently seeking to renew its accreditation with the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s assessment team will examine all aspects of ELPD’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.

To achieve accreditation, ELPD must comply with 128 standards.

One of those standards requires departments to have a written policy defining and prohibiting bias influenced policing.

The standard also requires annual training of agency personnel in the impropriety of bias influenced policing, including legal requirements and sanctions, and requires the chief to submit an annual written review of agency practices and any corrective actions that were taken.

“If agency personnel were to rely upon a person’s race, ethnicity, religion, or gender when making decisions and exercising law enforcement discretion, the result would be to undermine public confidence in the fairness and integrity of the criminal justice system, alienate significant segments of society, foster disrespect for law enforcement authority and the institutions of government, and ultimately erode public support for law enforcement efforts to investigate and deter crime,” a clarification statement sent to Brown by Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Ron Wiles reads.

Assessors will be on site at ELPD on Dec. 10 to receive public comment on the department’s ability to comply with the commission’s standards. Public comments can be given in person or by calling (517) 319-6899 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm. They can also be submitted by email.