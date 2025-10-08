East Lansing police chief facing calls to resign after comment about minorities

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

East Lansing’s police chief is facing calls to resign after making comments about minorities that some groups have called racist.

Police Chief Jen Brown told WLNS that East Lansing had a “disproportionate number of minorities come into the community and commit crimes” when asked to explain the department’s use of force against a disproportionate number of Black individuals.

Several members of the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission indicated during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that they have lost faith in Brown’s leadership.

Oversight Commission Chair Ernest Conerly said Brown’s comments were racially charged and inflammatory.

“Such words are not careless slips,” Conerly said. “They are dangerous declarations that echo a long history of treating Black people as inherent criminals and using that falsehood to justify force and control.”

Oversight Commission Vice Chair Kath Edsall said Brown’s statements “show a chief absolutely unable to lead a force in a city like East Lansing.”

“It is possible that with deep reflection and years of reading, writing and serious anti-racist capacity building, she could get to a place of understanding the harm she has caused,” Edsall said. “But she is not there, and in these critical times, we don’t have the luxury to wait for her to do the necessary work.”

Women’s Center of Greater Lansing Executive Director Rebecca Kasen called for Brown to resign, saying the police chief’s remarks are “deeply harmful, perpetuate racial stereotypes and undermine community trust.”

Brown has apologized for “unintentionally offending members of the community.”

City Manager Robert Belleman says he remains supportive of Brown continuing as police chief.

He said the comments can be a learning opportunity for Brown.

Belleman said having frequent turnover in leadership would make it more difficult to implement long-term changes within the department.

Mayor George Brookover requested Belleman launch a complete review of police and personnel policies and come up with recommendations for how the city can connect with outside resources, like the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice.

Councilmember Mark Meadows said he and other City Council members expect Brown to speak more carefully and will be monitoring her future statements.

Earlier this year, Brown apologized for saying some members of the city’s police oversight commission “hate cops.”

Proposed changes would strip the commission of its ability to investigate complaints and recommend disciplinary actions and would prohibit members from commenting on pending complaints or investigations or releasing the names of any police department employees.

The proposed changes come amid scrutiny of the department’s handling of multiple incidents in downtown East Lansing during Michigan State University’s welcome week.

East Lansing City Council members will consider the changes proposed through contract negotiations with the city’s police union at their Oct. 21 meeting.

You can read the proposed changes here after City Council members voted 4-1 to release the document to the public and delay consideration of the proposal.

