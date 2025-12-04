From overwhelmed to included: Mid-Michigan families embrace Sensory Santa

Roughly 40,000 children in Michigan live with autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Holiday activities can be overwhelming for many people, but for those with autism or other intellectual and developmental disabilities, the sensory overload can be especially intense.

“He would go in the corner when we would have parties — he’d cover his ears,” said Cathy Blatnik, a board member of the Mid-Michigan Autism Association, referring to her son Dominic, now 21. He lives with autism, ADHD and epilepsy.

When Dominic was diagnosed in 2007, Blatnik said sensory-friendly events didn’t exist — including quiet opportunities to take a family photo with Santa.

Today, sensory-friendly events provide dedicated space for people who are sensitive to crowds, lights, noise and other stimuli.

“We have to go to what you would call sensory-friendly, which usually has a smaller group of people,” Blatnik said. “And people who work with Santa or the Easter Bunny often now have some training for people with disabilities.”

Blatnik manages social media and the website for the Mid-Michigan Autism Association and helps promote Sensory Santa events, including one scheduled for Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Next Gen Therapy in Lansing.

One of the biggest benefits for families, she said, is simply being in a judgment-free environment.

“I can tell you, people are extremely judgmental,” she said.

Domiic and Cathy plan on getting a family Christmas card photo with Santa, but they are staying pretty busy these days.

Dominic, who still attends Okemos High School, also helps run the family’s home bakery, Baked Goods By Dominic. Michigan’s Cottage Food Law allows them to operate the business out of their home.

So far, they’ve fulfilled 770 orders with 26 varieties of baked goods. Blatnik said the bakery has helped Dominic build valuable life and job skills.

“We want to open a bakery and employ people with disabilities, because in the autism world it’s like 80% unemployment,” she said.

Baking runs in the family — Dominic’s great-great-grandfather owned a bakery in Missouri.

Blatnik said that putting herself and Dominic out into the community wasn’t easy at first. She remembers feeling isolated, but sensory-friendly events have changed that.

“We try to remove as many barriers as possible and make people feel welcome,” she said.

Other Sensory Santa events in the region

