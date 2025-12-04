No quit in Ava Schafer: St. Johns runner pushes through injuries for state title bid

As the fall leaves begin to turn, the MHSAA Cross Country State Finals are approaching, with runners eyeing a chance to secure their spot on the starting line.

For one runner, this meet marks a return to familiar ground: a course she has run for the last two years. Ava Schafer, a junior at St. Johns High School and the defending 2024 State champion in Division 2 was ready for the State finals.

She finished eighth on the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich on Nov 1. It’s another strong finish in the prep season, reflective of her strength.

AVA talks about her mentality .mp4

Her determination and strength, however, didn’t develop overnight, they trace back to her earliest days in running, when her father first took her out on a run and recognized her potential.

What started as a simple run quickly turned into two miles with no issues. Seeing her potential, Schafer’s father decided to become her cross country and track coach when she was 6-years-old.

“We went out for a run one day and I liked it, then we got into some 5K runs around us and I really enjoyed it and kinda came as a natural talent for me,” said Ava Schafer.

Since her standout seasons in middle school track and cross country, Schafer has established herself as one of the Lansing area’s top distance runners. She made an immediate impact as a freshman, by winning the Greater Lansing Cross Country Championships, Becoming the first female Redwings runner to capture an individual title since 2014, she also broke her school’s record that same year and capped off her season with a fourth-place finish at the Division 2 state finals. Schafer entered her sophomore year with high expectations and delivered. She went undefeated, winning all 10 meets and finishing winning the MHSAA Division 2 Cross Country State final.

Bob Sackrider VO.mp4

Even with her dominance on the course, Schafer’s personality remains one of her defining traits. Coach Bob Sackrider describes her as naturally reserved, yet unchanged by her success.

“She’s got this wonderful mix — she’s a little bit reserved, which makes it even more noticeable and enjoyable. She can be silly and goofy with her friends and teammates. For someone who’s better than most in the state, it would be easy to be separate or arrogant, but she’s not. She talks to everyone the same way,” said Sackrider.

Schafer would be the first to say how her family and support system have allowed her to be successful at an early stage in her high school career.

“My mom is a physical therapist; she helps out with any injuries. My dad has been my coach since I was 6 years old, and my grandma comes to almost every single one of my meets,” said Schafer.

Ava and Damon Schafer.

This year, however, came with a different challenge. Schafer has battled inflammation in her ribs, affecting her ability to compete at her usual standards. The injury marked one of the first major challenges she has faced as a runner. Her father, Damon Schafer, sees how much she has learned and grown from the experience.

“This is the first time where she was not able to go out and win everything. That’s been hard on her; she’s figuring things out and is coming back quite nicely,” said Damon.

Both Schafer and Damon decided to see a sports psychologist to help navigate the challenges she was facing. Damon learned how to support Schafer after a race, whether it was celebrating a strong performance or coping with a time Schafer didn’t meet. Focusing on a positive mindset and not worrying about the future has been one of her biggest takeaways from her injury and her sessions with the doctor.

Ava VO.mp4

“I’m focusing on this season, not last season. I’m not trying to compare myself to last year, because I know I’d be disappointed if I did,” said Schafer.

Damon is confident that her setback will make her a stronger runner, and given her determination to improve, he believes she’ll return to the state finals and be even better in her senior year.

“She’s always ready to run and wants to keep pushing ahead, which is going to benefit her in the next year,” said Damon.

