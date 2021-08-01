-
Senior Sarra Guggemos earns All-State honors; while juniors Michael Benivegna and Mitchell Forsberg place well in first finals appearances.OKEMOS, Mich. –…
-
Michigan State matches up against a top-5 team in Illinois tonight. Can the Spartans play spoiler and get back on the NCAA Tournament bubble?On today's…
-
The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) needs to attract more people to become referees, but the pandemic has thinned the ranks.EAST…
-
Watters, who plays three sports at Lansing Catholic, wants to maximize his junior year despite the playing in a pandemic.Alex Watters, a three-sport star…
-
Lansing-area high school programs prepare for a budget hit, as the Friday night game atmosphere will be smaller and bringing in lower revenues.While Fall…
-
High School football games can now be played in the state of Michigan. The Fall 2020 football season was reinstated on Thursday by the Representative…
-
Today the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association approved the start of competition in girls volleyball, boys soccer and…
-
Newly released shows a police officer shoving Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operations, Masai Ujiri, moments before the trophy celebration for…
-
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has decided to postpone the Fall football season to the Spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.…
-
High school football players will be headed back onto the field for practice in less than a month.The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced…