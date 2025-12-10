Local UAW 602 shatters previous Toys for Tots donation record

To say union members with General Motors’ Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant have generous spirits and big hearts, is an understatement.

UAW Local 602 President Mike Huerta said they had Salvation Army Angel Trees at all of the plants entrances. Some of the basic requests included, body wash, putting employees into action.

They shopped on their own time and brought in so many toys and bikes that break-room tables had to be removed to make space.

Despite the federal government shutdown keeping Marines from attending the union’s annual one-day collection, Local 602 raised more than $18,000 for Toys for Tots in a single day. GM matched part of the total.

Workers also donated 351 bicycles, far surpassing last year’s record of 217. Nearly every bike came with a helmet. It took six box trucks and trailers to deliver everything to the Salvation Army headquarters in Lansing, where families select gifts for their children.

The union also collected over $17,000 for the Old Newsboys’ “Shoes and Boots” fund and provided 28 Thanksgiving dinners to members needing help.

Huerta said the generosity stands out during a year when many workers themselves are struggling with higher costs.

“In the worst of times, this membership is at its most generous,” he said. “They know others have it even harder.”

Last year, Lansing Toys for Tots helped nearly 5,000 children. While signing up to receive gifts has ended, Captain Michelle Johnson says families can reach out to their local chapter to see if assistance might be available.

