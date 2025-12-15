Michigan tops 2025 rankings for winter’s deadliest roads

Michigan drivers are heading into another challenging winter on the roads — and new data shows just how dangerous winter driving in the state can be.

A study by MoneyGeek ranks Michigan as the most dangerous state for winter driving in the nation. The analysis examined federal crash and travel data from 2020 to 2023, comparing winter driving deaths, miles driven and overall driver safety.

MoneyGeek based its findings on federal crash and travel data to compare risk across all 50 states.

According to the report, Michigan averages 39 fatal crashes per billion miles traveled during winter, the highest rate in the country. Pennsylvania and Ohio ranked second and third, respectively. Hawaii was found to be the least dangerous state for winter driving.

Snow, ice, sleet, slush and poor visibility all contribute to hazardous driving conditions across Michigan, particularly during storms and rapid temperature changes that can create black ice.

Bill Knapp, who frequently drives between Lansing and Grand Rapids, said the ranking doesn’t surprise him.

“Apparently all the highways are race tracks these days,” Knapp said. “People are in a hurry, not only to get someplace, but to get there before you.”

Knapp added that many drivers underestimate how slick the roads can be, especially when ice isn’t visible.

“I don’t think people pay attention to how slick it might be,” he said. “You know, we see the black road, but we don’t know about the black ice.”