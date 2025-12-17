Are Michigan residents struggling with the "Holiday Blues" or something else?

For many Americans, the holiday season brings added stress rather than cheer, according to the American Psychological Association, which estimates about 41% of people feel more stressed during this time of year.

Mental health experts say shorter days and gray winter weather can play a role, but holiday pressures often compound those challenges. Financial strain, family expectations and social obligations can make the season especially difficult for some.

“The financial pressure of gift giving — did I buy the right thing, did I buy enough things — and really that pressure of spending money that you don’t have,” said Shana Badgley, program director for the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

Badgley said maintaining healthy routines can help ease seasonal stress. Staying physically active, limiting alcohol intake and keeping regular sleep schedules may reduce feelings of sadness or anxiety.

However, she said people should seek help if depressed feelings last longer than two weeks or begin to interfere with daily life. Warning signs can include changes in sleep, persistent low mood or feelings of worthlessness.

Those experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which provides free, confidential support 24 hours a day.