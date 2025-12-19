Lansing's interim fire chief to avoid 'disruption' amid period of 'healing'

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Lansing’s interim fire chief says the Lansing Fire Department is in a period of “healing” as she takes over.

Carrie Edwards-Clemons was named interim fire chief last week. It comes as the Lansing Fire Department faces a lawsuit alleging that outgoing Chief Brian Sturdivant, whose contract expires Dec. 31 and will not be renewed, created a hostile work environment for a female employee.

Edwards-Clemons said while she is willing to pivot as needed, she isn’t coming into the position looking to “disrupt” the department.

“No matter who the leader is, the services don’t stop,” Edwards-Clemons said. “We don’t get the opportunity to say, 'Hey, we’re going to stop providing Fire-EMS until we come up with a plan of action.'”

She said while some focuses may shift with the leadership change, the fire department’s priorities remain the same.

“I want to focus on us getting back on track with what we are here to do, our mission and our vision to provide the best possible services that we can, with the funds that we are allowed,” Edwards-Clemons said.

Edwards-Clemons said she plans to visit fire stations to hear directly from firefighters about what they need to feel supported. She plans to place an emphasis on mental health initiatives.

She said she has not yet considered if she would be interested in becoming fire chief on a permanent basis.

Edwards-Clemons joined the Lansing Fire Department as assistant chief in 2023.

She said she learned from Sturdivant’s time as chief the type of leader she wants to be, including the importance of two-way communication.