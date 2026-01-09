WATCH - Making an impact: Michael ‘Mex’ Carey keeps MSU men’s basketball and golf teams on track with media coverage

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The schedule of Michigan State Athletics never stops. For fans, there are always games to cheer for, teams to support and players who become a fan favorite.

In the heart of the chaos is Michael Carey, who is mainly known just as Mex. He’s the Sports Information Director for MSU men’s basketball, men’s golf, and women’s golf. To the common eye, Mex handles the media, but to those inside the chaos of athletics at Michigan State, Mex is more than that.

“He’s always taking care of us, always positive, always smiling and making sure everything’s in order. There’s a lot of stuff he does that goes unnoticed,” MSU men’s basketball freshman forward Jordan Scott said.

For Mex, it’s all a part of the experience, being able to work with student-athletes for a Division 1 program while handling all media relations. It can be a lot, but for Mex, it’s more than that.

“I have a brother and a sister who went on to teach, and I always said I never wanted to teach, but I am a teacher, just in a different way,” Carey said.

The players feel it too, knowing what goes into Mex’s job and how it never stops moving, while all still making sure everyone is doing okay.

“Whenever you need him, he’s always texting us, making sure everyone’s straight,” MSU men’s basketball junior forward Coen Carr said. “Coach always emphasizes the people that no one really sees, and I feel like Mex is one of those guys where you don't really see everything he does. Once you understand what he does, you realize he does a lot.”

After starting at Siena College in 1999, Mex spent time with Siena before moving to St. John’s University. Then, he first became the Sports Information Director at Georgetown in 2005, followed by being the associate athletics director for communications from 2008-17, overseeing media relations for the University’s 29 intercollegiate sports.

Mex is now in his eighth year with Michigan State Athletics and has no plans of slowing down, but still remembers all the experiences he has had in his life.

“Reflecting on it now, as someone who’s been in the business, it’s been a really rewarding career for me. I still have more years left, but when you’re younger, maybe you don’t embrace that as much,” Mex said. “To realize now, the impact that you can have, and maybe back then I didn’t know that. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, it’s been a journey, but I wouldn’t trade one place I bet place I’ve been, because every place I’ve been is a part of who I am now.”

